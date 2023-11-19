Is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia preparing to become a hatchback/wagon?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is set to debut in 2025. According to rumors, the second generation of the Biscione sedan could undergo a profound aesthetic transformation, resembling a hatchback wagon. These rumors surfaced last year but have forcefully resurfaced in recent hours. The project will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, enabling a power of around 1,000 HP and a range of 800 km.

Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia be offered in a Sportwagon style?

In short, if these rumors turn out to be true, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia would be a vehicle stylistically close to other Stellantis group cars such as the Citroen C5 X and Peugeot 408. This car will be solely electric, as Biscione confirmed that from 2025 onwards, it will launch only zero-emission vehicles. The new Giulia could feature a front end distinguished by a diamond-shaped grille with the Alfa Romeo logo in the center, thin horizontal daytime lights at the top, and main headlights arranged vertically at the ends of the bumper.

The sides could be smooth and free of ribs, even “cleaner” than the Peugeot 408, with retractable electric handles. At the rear, inclined lines of the pillar and rear window should stand out, combining with round and square shapes. The LED lights will form a continuous luminous line on the tailgate, visually dividing the more rounded upper part from the flatter and more vertical lower part.

As for the range of engines for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, it will range from the 350 horsepower of the entry-level version to the approximately 1,000 of the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio. Most likely, the production of this car will take place, as with the first generation, at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. Here, we present some renders that speculate on how the future generation of Giulia in the Sportwagon version might appear.