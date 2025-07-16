New Alfa Romeo Giulia: whether ICE or electric, it will be more aggressive than ever

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia represents the evolution of the celebrated D-segment sedan and, according to the latest rumors, may debut later than expected. It’s still unclear whether the launch will take place in 2026 as initially planned, or if it will be delayed, as happened with the new Stelvio. In any case, the future Giulia will offer a range that includes both electric and gasoline versions. The presence of internal combustion engines could be one of the reasons for the possible delays.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: sportiness and high performance to remain core elements

The vehicle will be produced in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform and will adopt a dramatically different design compared to the current generation. It will no longer be a classic three-box sedan, but will transform into a fastback with an aggressive appearance, featuring a truncated rear end and a “two-and-a-half-box” configuration. The design should draw inspiration from details already seen on the Junior and 33 Stradale, such as the closed grille, slim headlights, and centrally-positioned license plate.

The final appearance may also depend on the debut of the new Stelvio, which could preview some of the stylistic choices Alfa Romeo will adopt for the next generation of models. At the moment, however, nothing is certain and everything is constantly evolving.

Regarding powertrains, initially an electric-only model was expected, but the most recent information suggests a more diversified range. In addition to zero-emission versions, there could be mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and according to some sources, even pure gasoline engine variants. Among the most fascinating possibilities is a high-performance version equipped with Maserati’s V6 Nettuno engine in hybrid configuration, though official confirmation is still lacking.

One thing seems certain: in both gasoline and electric variants, the new Giulia will be more spirited than ever, offering performance, driving dynamics, and driving pleasure that match or exceed those of its direct competitors.