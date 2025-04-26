New Alfa Romeo Giulia two-door coupe version | Video

In this very video from TDA Automotive that ignites the imagination of enthusiasts, a styling interpretation of what a future, and for now only hypothetical, Alfa Romeo Giulia might look like in this racy configuration is shown.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: two-door coupe hypothesis

The curvaceous lines and distinctive character that have made the Giulia sedan famous seem to marry perfectly with the sporty elegance of a coupe body. The film offers an evocative look at a design that captures the essence of the Italian brand: passion, sportiness and an unmistakable touch of style.

Although it is only a fascinating visual hypothesis at the moment, this video has us daydreaming about the possibility of one day seeing a new Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe hurtling down the roads. A car that, if realized, could embody a perfect balance of exciting performance and stunning aesthetics.

TDA Automotive render

Despite current strategies, the hearts of Alfa Romeo enthusiasts continue to pound for the idea of a Giulia that can fully embody the Biscione’s sporty spirit. And it is from this desire that the talented Tommaso D’Amico, a designer and digital artist known as TDA Automotive, has published a video that is making the web dream.

Through a fascinating rendering, D’Amico gives us his interpretation of what a racy two-door coupe version of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could look like. A styling hypothesis that captures the most dynamic and passionate essence of the Milanese brand.

Nevertheless, the concept of this hypothetical Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe does not stop dreaming. In the imagined configuration, it would boast a 280-horsepower 2.2 turbocharged gasoline powertrain, mated to an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, while still paving the way for possible evolutions with BEV (pure electric) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrains.

Completing the sporty look are 21-inch wheels that accentuate the car’s dynamism. The bodywork, dressed in eye-catching metallic hues, would enhance the model’s sculpted and refined lines, making it a true object of desire for lovers of the brand.

This concept is not just an exercise in style, but a bold vision of a Giulia designed for those seeking intense emotions from the very first glance. The proposed design is a clever mix of innovative lines and elegant aggression, promising a perfect balance between visual power and performance on the road.

The video is not limited to the exterior, but also takes us inside this hypothetical coupe, revealing an interior that blends state-of-the-art materials with the latest technology. The dashboard, the star of this virtual look, houses a rich array of high-tech options, suggesting a modern and totally immersive driving experience.

Alfa Romeo: focus on SUVs and crossovers for a global presence

The idea of a Giulia in the guise of an elegant two-door coupe is undoubtedly seductive, but Alfa Romeo’s current strategies, as mentioned earlier, seem to be heading toward different horizons. Indeed, the new CEO, Santo Ficili, has outlined a course focused on SUVs and crossovers to expand the brand’s presence globally. Even the future Giulia, as anticipated, will abandon classic lines to embrace a design more akin to the crossover world.