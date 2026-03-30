New Alfa Romeo Giulia styling proposal surfaces ahead of key news in May

May 21 could bring the first real clues about Alfa Romeo’s future, especially the new Giulia, one of the most anticipated models in the brand’s next phase. Alfa Romeo has pushed the car back to 2028 and, unlike early expectations, will not make it fully electric only. The brand now appears ready to add combustion engines, most likely hybrid setups, although it still has not confirmed that officially.

With no teasers from Alfa Romeo and no spy shots yet, unofficial renders and interpretations continue to fill the information gap. One of the latest proposals comes from Tommaso Ciampi, who used artificial intelligence to imagine the future Giulia. His work does not preview the real project, but it still offers an interesting chance to think about how Alfa Romeo could evolve the styling of its sports sedan.

Ciampi’s interpretation gives the Giulia a more muscular character and brings it closer to the world of grand tourers than to the traditional sports sedan. At the front, the central Alfa shield remains the visual focal point, but a sharper and more modern design now surrounds it. Very slim headlights give the car a more aggressive expression. Large air intakes and pronounced aerodynamic details in the bumper push the design even further and give the car a much more extreme image than the current Giulia.

Along the side, clean but highly tensioned surfaces shape the body, while pronounced wheel arches add more visual strength. The roofline flows more smoothly and almost takes on a fastback look, suggesting proportions closer to a sedan-coupe than to a classic three-box sedan. The five-hole wheels preserve a clear link to Alfa Romeo tradition, while the very low stance reinforces the idea of a car designed around driving. Prominent vents on the hood push the whole design even further toward a more technical and performance-focused identity.

At the rear, the same approach continues. A slim lighting signature sits inside a high and compact tail, while a pronounced diffuser strengthens the sporty character. The matte gray finish highlights the volumes and gives the car an image that feels both elegant and assertive.

This render tries to give the future Giulia a recognizable personality without breaking away from Alfa Romeo’s visual language. The real car, however, may follow a similar path or head in a different direction if Alfa Romeo’s design team chooses a less aggressive and more understated form of elegance.

Over the next few months, more details should begin to emerge, especially on the platform, powertrains, and launch timing. Those questions involve not only the Giulia but also the next Stelvio. That is exactly why Alfa Romeo enthusiasts are watching May 21 so closely.