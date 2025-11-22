Alfa Romeo climbs in Europe thanks to the Junior, but uncertainty still clouds its future

Alfa Romeo is once again making headlines in Europe thanks to the strong performance of the new Junior. In the first nine months of 2025, registrations rose by 40 percent, with a record-breaking September showing a 72 percent surge, according to ACEA data. This growth stands out even more when compared with the rest of the Stellantis brands, many of which are struggling or stagnating.

Junior boosts Alfa Romeo in Europe, yet major challenges lie ahead

Despite the positive momentum, the brand still faces significant challenges before it can truly establish itself in the European premium landscape. The Junior’s success comes after a turbulent period marked by delays, controversy and even the ban on using the name “Milano” at launch. The compact SUV has quickly become the brand’s most important model, while the Tonale continues to struggle for a clear identity despite recent updates.

The situation is made even more delicate by the postponement of the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio. Both models will arrive later than initially expected, with releases now set for 2027 and 2028 respectively, and with a powertrain lineup that will no longer be fully electric but will instead include hybrid solutions. The outlook in the United States is even more complicated, as sales remain marginal and far from the 90,000–100,000 annual units once targeted.

Looking back at Alfa Romeo’s history reveals a repeated pattern of peaks and setbacks. From the golden age of the original Giulia to the struggles of the 1980s, and later the revival ushered in by the 156, the brand has often shone but has not always managed to maintain momentum due to inconsistent investment and short-sighted strategic decisions.

Now everything depends on the decisions of the new CEO, Antonio Filosa. The Alfa Romeo Junior is a promising springboard, but to compete with brands like BMW, Audi and Volvo, the company will need a clear long-term vision, consistent investment and a strong identity capable of valuing its heritage without becoming trapped by it. Alfa Romeo has the potential to reclaim a leading role, but the journey has only just begun.