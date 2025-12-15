New Alfa Romeo Giulia embraces a fastback design with premium positioning

Development of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is continuing quietly. The Biscione’s sedan, originally expected in the first half of 2026, will arrive later than planned, with its debut now unlikely before the end of 2027. As a result, recent rumors suggesting a transformation into an SUV appear set to fade away. The Giulia will remain a sedan, although no longer in the traditional sense.

The next generation will abandon the classic three-box layout in favor of a fastback design. The most noticeable change compared to the current model will be at the rear, where a shorter, more tapered tail will give the car the appearance of a “two-and-a-half-box” silhouette. However, dimensions will not shrink. On the contrary, the new Giulia is expected to grow slightly compared to today’s model.

Within Alfa Romeo’s future lineup, the Giulia will be the model that best represents the brand’s sporting soul. A sleek profile, dynamic proportions, and a clear focus on driving pleasure will turn it into a true stylistic and technical manifesto for the new era of the Biscione. It could also reach the market shortly before the new Stelvio, effectively previewing the design language that will define upcoming Alfa Romeo models.

From a styling perspective, references to the recently introduced Junior are expected, especially at the front and in the lighting details. At the same time, new elements are likely to debut, later becoming common across the range, starting with the Tonale successor, which is expected to launch around the same time and be produced in Melfi.

Compared to the current Giulia, the biggest leap forward will be in perceived quality. Alfa Romeo aims to close the gap built up over the years against BMW, Audi, and Mercedes by focusing on higher-grade materials, greater attention to detail, and a level of technology finally aligned with premium-segment standards. Nevertheless, sportiness will remain central, both in the chassis setup and in the mechanical offerings.

The range is expected to include electric, hybrid, and very likely pure internal combustion versions as well. Recent signals from the European Union regarding the future of combustion engines leave room for this option. In any case, the Quadrifoglio version is not expected to be fully electric. One of the most credible scenarios points to an electrified Nettuno V6 at the top of the lineup.

Prices are also expected to rise, a nearly inevitable step with the arrival of a new generation. However, Alfa Romeo’s goal will not be to increase volumes, but rather to strengthen product exclusivity and improve profitability on each individual sale. This strategy mirrors the approach being considered for Maserati and moves away from a more mainstream positioning within the group.

The renders that have circulated in recent months attempt to imagine the new Giulia’s design in the absence of spy photos, but it is still too early to judge how close they are to reality. Clearer answers are expected next year, when Santo Ficili presents the brand’s relaunch plan, following the announcement of Stellantis’ new industrial strategy by Antonio Filosa.