New Alfa Romeo Giulia born electric, but hybrid model set to amaze

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will make its official debut in spring 2026. However, throughout 2025, we will certainly have new and important revelations about the characteristics of the highly anticipated second generation of the Italian automaker’s famous D-segment sedan.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia will be born with an electric soul, but the hybrid will steal the show

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a model of crucial importance for the Italian automaker’s future. As we have written on several occasions, Alfa Romeo aspires to become, within a few years, Stellantis’ true and only global premium brand. This objective is particularly significant considering that DS Automobiles and Lancia operate exclusively in Europe, while Maserati falls into the luxury car segment.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will represent the true essence of the Italian automaker, a model that excels in performance, driveability, design, driving pleasure, and road handling, fully embodying the brand’s distinctive traits. The anticipation for the next generation is high, perhaps even higher than for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The future Giulia will certainly not disappoint expectations.

The new Giulia will be one of the first Stellantis vehicles in Europe based on the STLA Large platform, adapted to Alfa Romeo’s specific needs. Despite adopting a platform shared with other Stellantis brands, Alfa Romeo will maintain its distinctive characteristics using suspension, steering, and other components from the Giorgio platform, as previously announced in past years.

This car’s project was conceived with a completely electric vision. Although the initial intention was to produce it exclusively with zero emissions, the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption has led to a reconsideration of this strategy. Consequently, it was decided to complement the electric version with a thermal variant. At least one hybrid version is planned, but the introduction of additional versions with internal combustion engines in the future cannot be ruled out.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut on the market first in its full electric version. According to rumors, the hybrid variant of the Biscione’s premium sedan promises to stand out for its exceptional performance and engaging driving experience, characteristics that will be common to all versions in the range. The lineup will be topped by the Quadrifoglio which, with power exceeding one thousand horsepower, will establish itself as the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever made.