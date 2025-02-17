New Alfa Romeo Brera: video imagines potential design direction

The new Alfa Romeo Brera is one of those models often discussed when thinking about the future of the Italian car manufacturer. This vehicle had been talked about as the possible successor to Giulietta in the C segment, but CEO Santo Ficili denied the arrival of such a vehicle in the brand’s lineup during a recent interview. In fact, it was reiterated that Tonale is the “new Giulietta,” and therefore there will be no room for a new Brera or a new Alfetta, at least for now.

Here’s how the new Alfa Romeo Brera might look if it returns to the lineup

The new Alfa Romeo Brera, despite uncertainty about its return, continues to generate buzz on the web, with a video published recently on YouTube. It’s a render by the famous automotive designer and digital creator Theophilus Chin, better known by his artistic name Theottle. In his video, the designer envisioned the model’s appearance starting from the original version, adding some design elements from new Alfa Romeos, particularly from Tonale. This is especially true for the grille, front headlights, and rear lights.

Obviously, it’s quite unlikely that this model will arrive, although there are rumors that Tonale might have a short life span and that its successor could be launched on the market in 2029 or 2030, probably with a different name. Perhaps in its place, another crossover might arrive with a different name that’s more in line with the brand’s tradition.

Consequently, we cannot exclude the return of a new Alfa Romeo Brera, but in a completely different form from the legendary model, perhaps as the successor to the Alfa Romeo Tonale.