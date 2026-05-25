New Alfa Romeo Brera reimagined as a coupe crossover in digital concept

Argentine designer Facundo Ruhl has published a digital project on Behance that reinterprets the Alfa Romeo Brera in a direction far removed from the image of the original coupe. He imagines it as a compact two-door crossover with raised ground clearance and a strongly sporty setup.

The author named the car Alfa Romeo Brenta, deliberately choosing not to present it as a simple revival of the model that left production in 2010 together with the Spider. Instead, he created a vehicle that mixes crossover proportions with the soul of an aggressive coupe.

Alfa Romeo Brera becomes a sporty crossover coupe in new digital concept

The original Brera, based on the GM/Fiat Premium platform and technically related to the 159, represented one of the last great two-door Alfa Romeos and still carries strong emotional appeal among the brand’s enthusiasts.

Ruhl’s project takes that legacy and translates it into a contemporary design language. The front end places the classic Alfa Romeo shield grille at the center, flanked by slim headlights with a modern light signature and vertical air intakes integrated into the bumper. A sculpted hood and a steeply raked windshield complete the front section.

The side profile is probably the most original element of the entire proposal. The raised proportions bring the car closer to the crossover world, but the two-door body and roofline sloping toward the rear preserve a clear link with the coupe character of the reference model.

The rear shoulders look wide and pronounced, the side windows remain short and the Quadrifoglio badge on the flank suggests, in the designer’s imagination, a possible high-performance version. At the rear, connected LED taillights and two round exhaust tips stand out, a choice that recalls a more traditional idea of sportiness, far from the fully electrified approach of many recent concepts.

A car of this type does not belong to Alfa Romeo’s official plans, and no credible rumors currently point to a possible return of the Brera in any form. The value of a render like Ruhl’s lies in its ability to bring a name with strong appeal among Alfa fans back into the discussion. It also confirms how much the historic heritage of the Italian brand continues to inspire independent designers, even fifteen years after the original model left the scene.