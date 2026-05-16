Alfa Romeo Brera Black Mamba is a 750-hp digital dream that revives a legend

The Alfa Romeo Brera Quadrifoglio Black Mamba is a project that tries to answer a recurring question among Alfa fans: what could the Biscione coupe become if Alfa Romeo decided to bring it back without compromise? The project comes from digital creator memola_luigi, a designer with experience at IAAD Torino, NUS Singapore and IED Torino, and now head of design at Epta Design.

Alfa Romeo Brera Black Mamba imagines a 750-hp comeback

The work started from a more restrained proposal, built around the idea of “sculptural DNA,” with a crimson body, exposed carbon fiber details and references to the Teledial wheels that many enthusiasts still associate with one of the brand’s best eras. It was a sporty Brera, but still within grand tourer territory.

With the Black Mamba, the tone changes completely. The body is entirely finished in matte carbon fiber, the wheels come from OZ Racing and the aerodynamics become far more aggressive, with a large rear wing that pushes the car’s image closer to a supercar.

The most radical part concerns the mechanical layout. Under the hood, the concept would use a front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 producing 750 hp, with no form of electrification, completed by a quad exhaust system with titanium tips.

It is a car that does not exist and probably could not exist in these terms, but the project works because it taps into something real. The original Brera, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for Italdesign on the 159 family platform, along with the Spider developed by Pininfarina with the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, remains in the imagination of many enthusiasts as one of the last Alfa Romeos truly capable of standing out for presence and personality. They were cars with strong proportions, a recognizable style and a character that is difficult to find in the brand’s current lineup.

The fact that a designer with that kind of background continues to work on the Brera name says something about the weight the model still carries in the minds of Alfa fans. The Black Mamba is an exercise in imagination, but the desire behind it is anything but imaginary.