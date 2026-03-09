New Alfa Romeo 4C: here’s how the Italian coupe could look today

The Alfa Romeo 4C has never really disappeared from enthusiasts’ radar. Years after production ended, interest in this model remains strong, as the steady stream of renders published online clearly shows. That level of attention says a lot about how this car has secured a lasting place in the imagination of sports car fans, regardless of the sales numbers it generated during its production run.

What a new Alfa Romeo 4C could look like today

Alfa Romeo produced the 4C between 2013 and 2020 in Spider form, while the Coupé left the market a year earlier. Maserati assembled the car in Modena, building just over 9,000 units in total. That relatively small production run never posed a problem for the project, which never aimed for high volumes. Alfa Romeo wanted a compact sports car that could reaffirm the brand’s performance identity through lightness and mechanical engagement at a time when much of the industry had already started moving in the opposite direction, toward larger screens and increasingly complex electronic driving aids.

Marco Tencone designed the car under the supervision of Lorenzo Ramaciotti. Even years later, the design still feels fresh in a way many modern sports cars struggle to match. Low, compact and muscular, with proportions that resembled a scaled-down supercar, the 4C projected strong character without relying on exaggerated elements or forced styling cues. Its dimensions reinforced that concept: the car measured 3.98 meters in length, 2.09 meters in width including mirrors, and only 1.18 meters in height. The most striking figure, however, was its weight. The Coupé weighed just 940 kg (2,072 lbs), while the Spider came in at 1,080 kg (2,381 lbs). In today’s market, where even the most focused sports cars often exceed 1,400 kg, those numbers seem to belong to another era.

From a technical perspective, everything about the car reflected the same philosophy. The layout centered on a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, a combination that immediately caught the attention of driving enthusiasts. The 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 240 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, allowed the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 162 mph. Yet the specifications alone do not explain why the 4C left such a lasting impression. What truly set it apart was the sound, the immediacy of its responses and the direct connection between steering wheel and asphalt, qualities that have become increasingly rare, even in far more expensive cars.

The latest render imagining a modern interpretation of the model comes from @tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram, showing a possible successor finished in red, echoing the classic imagery of Italian sports cars. For now, Alfa Romeo has not indicated any plans to revive the 4C and appears focused on other projects. Still, the frequency and enthusiasm with which enthusiasts continue to discuss the model suggest that interest in cars like this remains very much alive.