New Abarth Fastback could be the Scorpion brand’s next big surprise

The idea of a future Abarth Fastback is starting to circulate again after Kleber Silva published a series of renders based on the Fiat coupe-style SUV recently photographed in Morocco without camouflage, reworking it with the sporty design language of the Scorpion brand.

The rumors that have been circulating for some time mainly revolve around the Koala name, which Fiat is said to have registered for one of the models expected in the coming years. According to some reports, that name could belong to the new coupe-style SUV, while a second project would carry the Grizzly name. The prototypes seen so far suggest a vehicle with a more dynamic profile than the brand’s recent tradition, with crossover proportions and a roofline that drops sharply toward the rear.

An Abarth Fastback may still be only a rumor, but the idea is gaining attention

The renders show an Abarth Fastback with a more aggressive character, featuring a redesigned front end, pronounced wheel arches, a visually lower and more planted stance, and details that echo the styling language of the brand’s performance models. The result is a coupe SUV with a bolder look, aimed at attracting a different audience from the one targeted by more conventional Fiat models.

That said, there is currently no official confirmation of an Abarth Fastback. The most credible scenario still points to the debut of a new Fiat SUV developed on the Smart Car platform, which the group already uses for its flexibility and for its ability to keep industrial costs under control. Only at a later stage could the company possibly consider a sportier Abarth version.

Even so, the idea is not completely without basis. The Scorpion brand is going through an important transition after the arrival of the electric 600e, while debate continues over the possibility of returning to products that feel closer to Abarth’s traditional identity, possibly with high-performance hybrid or combustion powertrains, leaving aside the electric route that has not been selling. In that context, an Abarth derived from a future Fiat SUV would not be an outlandish idea, even if for now it remains purely speculative.