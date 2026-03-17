New 2027 Dodge Magnum render fuels fresh comeback speculation

Designer Kelsonik has reimagined the new Dodge Charger as a station wagon, imagining a possible high-performance Dodge Magnum that for now exists only as a digital rendering. The car fully adopts the Charger’s front end, with the same aggressive layout and the same lighting signature, but adds a series of changes meant to adapt the project to a wagon body style, including a bulging hood, widened fenders, revised side skirts, and a sharper-looking front bumper. At the rear, while still maintaining stylistic coherence with the Charger, the car stands out for a true tailgate that opens onto a large cargo area, more extended side panels, larger glass surfaces, and a longer roofline finished with a spoiler.

New Dodge Magnum render imagines a high-performance Charger wagon

For this render, the artist chose a bright orange shade that gives the wagon an almost exotic look without sacrificing the muscular character of the original base, with exterior details finished virtually in black and large five-spoke wheels in a gray finish, paired with rather thin tires designed to fit beneath the widened arches and emphasize the dramatic look of the overall stance.

In reality, the new Charger remains available only in two-door coupe and four-door sedan forms, and Dodge does not appear to have any plans to expand the lineup with additional body styles. Even so, the model is preparing to reignite at least part of its historic rivalry with the Ford Mustang S650, now the only muscle car still offered with a V8 engine, bringing back into the spotlight one of the most representative names in American automotive history.

Under the Charger’s hood sits the well-known supercharged 6.2-liter V8, an engine that already delivers more than 700 horsepower in its less extreme form and exceeds 800 in its more performance-focused versions. At the very top of the family stands the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which can produce up to 1,025 horsepower, a figure even higher than that of the original Bugatti Veyron, and one that still gives it the title of the most powerful and fastest production muscle car ever built. A Magnum equipped with the legendary Hellcat would therefore remain little more than an intriguing idea, but it is easy to imagine how much interest it could generate among enthusiasts who still look back with nostalgia at the concept of a high-performance American wagon.