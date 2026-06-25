Neue Klasse revolution: will the new BMW X5 alienate diehard purists?

The upcoming fifth-generation BMW X5, internally designated as the G65, hasn’t even shed its official camouflage, yet it already dominates every digital corner of the automotive universe. The highly anticipated Neue Klasse model becomes a psychological reality in the collective mind of enthusiasts long before a single sheet of metal is stamped in Spartanburg. Naturally, the CGI community has zero intention of waiting around for BMW’s marketing department to clear the launch.

The latest digital instigator to stir the pot is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist known across social media as sugardesign_1. He dropped a striking vision of the upcoming G65 X5, cleverly staging it next to a delightfully unexpected ancestor: the obscure BMW E34 5 Series Station Wagon prototype.

Stylistically, the G65 is expected to aggressively mimic the aesthetic template carved out by the second-generation iX3 Neue Klasse. We are talking about a compact front fascia dominated by a singular lower air intake, muscular wheel arches, and those controversial, slender vertical kidney grilles framed by glowing LED contours. The side profile promises to be ruthlessly clean, ditching traditional door handles for those futuristic sleek appendages that currently split the fanbase down the middle. Around back, ultra-thin taillights will force BMW’s design team to actually focus on balancing body volumes rather than just blinding trailing drivers with oversized light signatures.

Inside the cabin, industry whispers point to the arrival of the massive BMW Panoramic Vision system, complete with a dedicated third screen for the passenger, a high-tech hand-me-down already deployed in the refreshed 7 Series and i7.

Under the hood, Munich has officially confirmed an astonishing five different powertrain configurations: pure battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell, gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid. It is an engineering Swiss Army knife designed to survive every contradictory regulatory climate on earth, catering to everyone from the ultra-green visionary to the stubborn diesel pragmatist.

While Sugar Chow’s renders depict the PHEV variant enjoying scenic lakes, luxury villas, and mountain passes, the ultimate test remains. The G65 must prove that an architecture fundamentally born for EVs can successfully dress up as BMW’s best-selling premium cash cow without losing an ounce of its historical street credibility.