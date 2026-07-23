Nearly 388K Explorers and Aviators recalled over loose rear seats

Ford has mastered a truly revolutionary piece of corporate logic: the idea that issuing a non-stop barrage of safety recalls isn’t a sign of manufacturing chaos, but undeniable proof that its commitment to quality is thriving. By that heroic standard, Dearborn’s quality control team deserves a standing ovation.

The latest chapter in this relentless crusade involves 387,911 units of the 2020–2026 Ford Explorer and 2020–2026 Lincoln Aviator, which are being dragged back to dealerships because their second-row seats might decide to go rogue during a drive.

The culprit is the easy-slide second-row outboard seating mechanism, powered by a switch bezel for the tip-and-slide release that misaligns under normal, everyday usage. Once misaligned, the switch fails to return to its fully locked position, leaving rear passengers vulnerable to a seat that can unexpectedly slide, tip forward, or unlatch entirely in a collision.

While Ford reports no known injuries, unexpected passenger ejection within the cabin obviously disrupts the delicate geography of seatbelts and crash structures. Ford actually caught the issue a year ago during a logistics audit and assumed its tier-one supplier solved it by tweaking the installation process. Unfortunately, real-time complaints from actual owners proved that the seats were still migrating on their own, forcing Ford to upgrade a minor Field Service Action into a full-blown safety recall for vehicles built between October 19, 2018, and June 24, 2026.

This latest campaign is merely another lap in Ford’s ongoing industry-leading recall marathon. Through the first half of 2026 alone, the Blue Oval has called back millions of vehicles. Some fixes were painless software updates for glitchy rear camera displays, but millions of others involved outright hardware embarrassments: EGR failures, short circuits capable of causing engine fires, and shift bushings that detach and let vehicles roll away unattended.

Earlier this year, Explorers were recalled because someone forgot to tighten a rear seat belt bolt. Elsewhere in the lineup, adaptive headlights were caught turning the wrong way, and roof cargo rails on previous-generation models, recalled back in 2021, were recalled yet again after deciding to fly off on the highway.