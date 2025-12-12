Musk regrets “the Trump years”: the Tesla CEO wishes he had just stayed home

As 2025 drew to a close, even the “forward-looking” Elon Musk took a moment for reflection. During an appearance on the conservative-leaning The Katie Miller Podcast, the Tesla CEO expressed profound regret over his intense political involvement, particularly his brief stint in the Trump administration. For those keeping score, Musk, a vocal supporter of the former President, had headed the short-lived Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role he finally quit last May.

Musk’s confession was surprisingly direct. When asked about his political focus over the past year, the billionaire admitted he should have “just worked on his companies”. If he hadn’t been so preoccupied, “protesters wouldn’t have burned cars”, an astonishing admission that directly links his political profile to acts of vandalism against his company’s products. Asked point-blank if he would repeat the experience, his answer was an unequivocal, “No, I don’t think so”.

This statement serves as a clear mea culpa from the head of the American EV brand, and will surely offer some measure of reassurance to Tesla investors, who had a particularly turbulent year.

Musk’s deep dive into politics coincided with a significant deterioration of the Tesla brand’s situation. The political noise led to widespread boycott campaigns, a surge of vandalism targeting both cars and dealerships, and a noticeable slump in sales figures. These issues were compounded by Musk’s own repeated media gaffes and public squabbles with Donald Trump himself.

This political sideshow arrived at the absolute worst possible moment for Tesla. The launch of their only new product at the time, the heavily refreshed Model Y. The electric SUV suffered a slow start, further exacerbating the manufacturer’s struggles. While sales are finally picking up, the recovery is localized, suggesting that Musk’s political involvement has indeed left deep scars on the brand’s global image. Now, Tesla is intensifying new product announcements. From the updated Model 3 and Model Y Standard to the refreshed Model S and Model X, and the confirmation of the Roadster debut.