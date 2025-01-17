More power and efficiency with 1.0 Firefly Flex for the Fiat Mobi

Fiat Mobi 2025, urban icon gets a makeover in every aspect. With the new engine, the sedan delivers 75 hp of power and 105 Nm of torque. New equipment such as electric steering and steering wheel height adjustment are added to the model, improving comfort levels and ergonomics. Mobi remains one of the best options for large urban centers, with excellent value for money and exclusive equipment. A series of features that make this car particularly loved and desired in the Brazilian market.

Top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil

The news comes directly from one of the official press releases issued by Stellantis on January 16. Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim (MG), the Fiat Mobi, one of the top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil last year, which stands out for its aptitude in large urban centers, arrives with news in the 2025 The brand’s The lineup now features the 1.0 Firefly Flex engine, becoming more powerful, economical and competitive to serve customers seeking efficiency and better value for money.

Like and Trekking versions with the new engine

With the new engine, Like and Trekking versions now have up to 75 hp of power and 105 Nm of torque, or 10 percent more, with ethanol. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 14.7 seconds and top speed is 164 km/h, better by 12 km/h. More economical, the model achieves up to 10.6 km/l on the highway and 9.8 km/l in the city on ethanol, and 15.1 km/l on the highway and 14.0 km/l in the city on gasoline.

And the new features do not end there: the model now has electric steering and steering wheel height adjustment, a feature exclusive to the category, thus providing more comfort and ergonomics for the driver in both versions. The Mobi is also equipped, starting with the Like version, with ABS braking system, stability control, traction control, hill start assist and tire pressure sensor. Air conditioning, front airbag, electric locks and front windows, windshield wiper, rear window washer and defroster and outside temperature sensor complete the package.

The Trekking option

In the Trekking option, a 7-inch screen with six speakers is added, allowing wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, which remain exclusive in the category, as well as an additional USB port, increasing convenience for the driver and for passengers to use the USB port. input to charge your smartphones. The version also features a multifunction steering wheel and remote control for opening doors.

The Mobi Trekking has a unique, exclusive look that is characteristic of the version, such as an exterior mirror cover painted gloss black, exclusive hubcaps, body-color side skirts and door handles, and functional roof rails. Inside, exclusive fabric-covered seats and overhead console with auxiliary mirror. In addition, the Style package adds 14-inch alloy wheels and electric mirrors. The Fiat Mobi will soon be in dealerships in Like and Trekking versions, so it is only a matter of time for big fans and lovers of this model in the Brazilian market.