New Dodge Attitude with Chinese roots debuts in Mexico

The Dodge lineup in Mexico seems to come from a parallel dimension, with the best-selling vehicle being essentially nothing more than a Chinese import. Another recently previewed vehicle appears to be a Mitsubishi Mirage renamed as Attitude, although it has nothing to do with the Japanese car.

With the Mirage nearing retirement, evidently, a change was necessary, or rather, a succession. This is how the Attitude enters the scene for 2025, a vehicle that, finally, at least in name, does justice and brings with it an aggressive design. As shown in the teaser images, the model resembles a modern Lancer, a car loved by millions of enthusiasts around the world for decades, from one side of the Atlantic and Pacific to the other.

The Dodge Attitude presents itself with a very “familiar” front characterized by thin headlights and a large grille with a black horizontal bar. These elements are accompanied by robust air intakes and offset badges of the American car manufacturer.

Although the design seems to date back almost 20 years, this is not a Mitsubishi at all. Photos taken in Mexico have revealed that the Dodge is actually a renamed Chinese GAC-Trumpchi Empow. But this shouldn’t be too surprising: the Mexican Journey, the other model already present in the South American market, is a Dodge version of the GAC-Trumpchi GS5.

Dodge hasn’t revealed much so far, apart from a few images, but the Attitude is equipped with LED headlights and 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the model measures 4.7 meters in length and has a wheelbase of 2.7 meters.

Inside the Attitude arriving in 2025, we can expect a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Various driver assistance systems will likely be available, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Traffic Jam Assist. These will be accompanied by High Beam Assist, Lane Change Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and road sign recognition technology.

The Empow marketed by Dodge is equipped with a 1.5-liter engine that produces 168 HP and 270 Nm of torque. This configuration is likely to be transferred entirely from the Chinese platform vehicle and will be accompanied by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.