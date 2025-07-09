Mopar launches a line of pet protection accessories

Mopar Mexico develops a line of specialized accessories safe pet transport

Mopar: pet transportation safety

July 7, 2025, Mexico City – For Mopar Mexico, the safety of all family members, including pets, is a priority. For this reason, it has developed a line of specialized accessories that allow dogs and cats to be transported comfortably, safely and without distraction to the driver.

Featured accessories:

Pet carrier: nylon folding cage with three lockable doors, two pockets, a carrying handle and vehicle safety straps.

Jeep® dog net: elastic net that runs the length of the vehicle, attaching to the sport bar with four loops. Keeps pets safe behind the second row seats.

Dog guard grille (universal): metal grille that allows pets to be safely transported in the trunk.

Pet rear seat cover: protects the original rear seat cover. Easy to install and remove, hand or machine washable. Compatible with most vehicles.

Airlife: a system that sanitizes vehicle air, ducts and permeable surfaces, eliminating up to 99.9% of fungi, viruses, bacteria and unpleasant odors without the use of chemicals or waste.

“Our commitment to customers is to offer solutions that make their trips safer. That is why we have developed a line of accessories that allow pets to travel comfortably without compromising the driver’s attention,” said Jesús Rodríguez, Director of Mopar Mexico.

Each accessory is designed to fit the vehicle perfectly, providing safety and comfort for pets. Like all Mopar products, they meet or exceed factory specifications.

For more information, visit: https://www.mopar.com.mx/landings/accesorios-mascotas