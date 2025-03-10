Mopar offers an exclusive package for Ram 1500 RHO

Mopar has announced the launch of a special edition of the Ram 1500 RHO. This collector vehicle represents the sixteenth consecutive year of the factory customization program from Stellantis’ performance and services brand, dedicated to enthusiasts seeking uncompromising off-road performance.

The Mopar ’25 package features content inspired by the Ram 1500 RHO showcased at the 2024 SEMA Show.

“We drew inspiration directly from the concept presented at last November’s SEMA Show,” explains Darren Bradshaw, Senior Vice President of Stellantis parts and services for North America. “The extremely positive feedback on the ‘Moparization’ of the Ram 1500 RHO convinced us to transform that concept into a reality for our most demanding customers.”

The new model immediately stands out for its exclusive livery that combines Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat bodywork with customized Mopar Blue and Grey graphics. The design includes a graduated pattern of Mopar’s Omega M logo that creates a strong visual impact. The aggressive appearance is further accentuated by 35-inch tires mounted on 18×9-inch beadlock-compatible wheels and the hourglass body with wider fenders than the current Ram 1500 range.

The external customization includes a series of Mopar accessories designed to improve functionality and style. The fully integrated spare tire carrier in the bed, the RamBar storage bar, off-road side steps, and front and rear Mopar Blue tow hooks emphasize the vehicle’s adventurous vocation. The bed is protected by a black textured Mopar spray-in liner.

The interior maintains the premium level typical of the range, enriched with exclusive details. A multifunctional guide on the instrument panel allows for securely mounting various mobile devices, while the lockable center console houses a customized badge with serial numbering in Mopar Blue, confirming the model’s exclusivity.

Under the hood, the Mopar ’25 Ram 1500 RHO boasts the brand-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine. This powertrain delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque, outperforming many naturally aspirated V8s and supercharged six-cylinders in the segment, while offering greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The suspension system has been completely redesigned to ensure exceptional off-road performance. At the front, an independent system with active damping uses high-strength aluminum and longer, more robust control arms, designed to increase wheel travel and axle track width. The Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers, with a machined aluminum monoblock structure, continuously adjust damping forces for optimal control in all conditions.

The rear features an innovative five-link system with adaptive damping that ensures riding comfort on any surface. The frame anchoring points, different from the standard Ram 1500, allow for rear axle travel of up to 14 inches, over 40% more than other models in the range. The ground clearance of 11.8 inches, achieved thanks to a two-inch increase in ride height and 35-inch tires, allows the vehicle to easily overcome obstacles even at sustained speeds.

Production of the Mopar ’25 Ram 1500 RHO will be limited to 250 units, all built to the same exclusive specifications: 225 for the US market and 25 for Canada. The customization package will have a suggested retail price of $6,500, an investment that promises to transform an already extraordinary pickup into a collector’s item destined to increase in value.