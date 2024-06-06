Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator: U.S.A – exclusive limited edition

The Limited-Edition Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator of only 250 units represents the perfect blend of unique design, powerful performance, and comprehensive equipment. It is a true gem for collectors and adventure enthusiasts looking for a vehicle out of the ordinary.

Jeep Gladiator Mopar ’24: a limited edition personalized pickup truck from Mopar

As far as the off-road pickup truck industry is concerned, the Limited-Edition Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator represents an undisputed benchmark. We are talking about a perfect combination of ruggedness, performance and style, capable of conquering even the most difficult terrain. And if we add to all this the great creativity of Mopar, the brand dedicated to the customization of Stellantis vehicles, the result can only be exceptional. Coming soon is the Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator, this is a limited edition of only 250 units. This immediately turns it into a jewel on the road, the envy of true collectors and adventure enthusiasts.

It takes only one look to realize that the Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator is not like any other pickup truck. Its glossy black color has been made even more precious by Rubicon topographic graphics on the hood, sides and tailgate. A feature that makes it a real object of desire. The red track running through the body and the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) logo on the hood and sides of the trunk further lend to the idea of its sporty, gritty character.

Stepping aboard, the perception is one of being greeted by a refined and enveloping environment. The seats were created in two-tone black and Maraschino red Katzkin leather, with embossed Omega M Mopar logos, providing unparalleled comfort and a hint of exclusivity. The matching Maraschino red center console armrest and seat cushions create a pleasing visual color contrast, while red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and instrument panel take charge of completing the sporty feel. In addition, a custom serialized Mopar ’24 badge has been provided on the center console panel just behind the shifter, a detail that further emphasizes the uniqueness of each example.

Beneath the hood of Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine capable of delivering 285 horsepower. Drive torque of 260 Nm ensures optimum performance on any terrain. As for the 17-inch aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets and Falken all-terrain tires, we know that they ensure grip and traction even in particularly challenging conditions for those behind the wheel.

The Mopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator not only looks good and powerful, it also comes with an array of accessories that would be the envy of any vehicle. In fact, each buyer will receive a proprietary Mopar ’24 kit that includes a personalized certificate of authenticity with the vehicle’s serial number. Also, a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team and much more. Finally, also included is an 83-piece JPP tool kit that comes in a reusable gift box that is very attractive to those who purchase it.

The Limited-EditionMopar ’24 Jeep Gladiator is a special edition that is designed for adventure lovers who are not satisfied with simple compromise. In fact, it is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that combines exceptional performance with exclusive design and comprehensive equipment. All 250 units of the Jeep Gladiator Mopar ’24 will be built to the same unique specifications and will be available only for the U.S. market. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $70,295 (cost not including the $1,895 destination charge). These vehicles are arriving right now at Jeep dealerships that have been selected.