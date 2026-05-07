Jeep reveals limited JT Willys ’41 edition for Mexican market

Jeep has introduced the 2026 JT Willys ’41 for the Mexican market, a special edition limited to just 28 units that pays tribute to the brand’s military origins through dedicated styling details, updated technology and the proven Pentastar V6 powertrain. The model corresponds to the vehicle known in the United States as the Gladiator, but in Mexico it uses the internal JT designation because of name rights.

Jeep JT Willys ’41 debuts in Mexico as limited 28-unit special edition

The most distinctive visual element is the Olive Drab ’41 exterior color, offered exclusively for this edition and inspired by the military Jeep vehicles of the 1940s. Until now, the JT Willys was available only in Bright White, Black and Granite Crystal, so the introduction of this livery significantly changes the pickup’s appearance, bringing it closer to the functional and austere spirit of the brand’s origins. The rest of the design keeps a deliberately essential approach, with the classic seven-slot grille, specific Willys badges and round headlights that help define a look consistent with Jeep’s off-road identity without excessive styling.

The cabin takes a step forward compared with previous JT versions thanks to soft-touch surfaces, contrast stitching and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the largest ever offered on this model. It runs the latest version of Uconnect 5 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Practical equipment includes fast-charging USB Type-C ports and a 115-volt outlet for external devices, while Jeep claims more than 85 active and passive safety systems, including forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop function and side-curtain airbags for both rows of seats.

Under the hood sits the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, producing 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with the 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission and equipped with Engine Stop/Start technology. This well-known Jeep powertrain provides a balance between on-road performance and off-road capability that remains central to the model’s character.

The starting price for the Mexican market is 1,274,900 pesos, equal to about $68,845. This positions the JT Willys ’41 mainly as a proposal for collectors and Jeep enthusiasts rather than a high-volume product.