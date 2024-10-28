Mike Rutherford says Luca de Meo could be the perfect successor candidate to Tavares

AutoExpress Magazine editorialist Mike Rutherford believes that Renault’s current group number one Luca de Meo is the perfect man to take Carlos Tavares’ place as Stellantis’ new CEO in the future.

“Luca de Meo is a man who keeps his promises. He agreed to meet with me for 10 minutes at the Paris Motor Show to discuss his formal induction into the Motoring Hall of Fame and a couple of other car-related issues. And he met with me.”

And so the AutoExpress columnist begins his comments in his English editorial, which praises Italian manager De Meo by highlighting all his qualities and the great things he has managed to do in his career. It calls him ‘a man of his word’ and truly believes that with his experiences he could be the right man to lead the Stellantis automotive group formed by the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler. But first let’s look at the situation of the current Stellantis CEO.

Tavares’ current situation

As we know, the current number one of the Stellantis Group has announced his retirement by 2026. But we also recall that in recent days there had been rumors of an early farewell for Carlos Tavares. This, according to the rumors, would take place against payment of a substantial severance package. In fact, a few days ago the website Affaritaliani.it reported alcue rumors related precisely to the ‘farewell’ situation of the number one of the Stellantis group, CEO Carlos Tavares. These circulating rumors suggest that John Elkann is trying to anticipate the exit of the current number one who, in order to leave earlier than expected, would receive 100 million euros in severance pay and also a share in Maserati.

Of course, at least for now, we know that these are only rumors, and we will see in the near future whether such will be later denied or instead confirmed.

Mike Rutherford believes that Luca De Meo is the right person to raise Stellantis

But let us return to Mike Rutherford’s words about his belief in De Meo as Tavares’ successor. Already as we were anticipating earlier, the AutoExpress Magazine columnist expressed his belief that Luca De Meo will be the successor to Carlos Tavares as CEO of Stellantis.

Rutherford spoke of Luca de Meo’s skills and important career all with the addition that he seems to be a proud Italian capable of keeping his promises and taking big projects to the top, just as he has done in the past.

In short, the columnist believes that De Meo is just the person needed at this time of transformation for the group. In order to lift the fortunes of historic brands such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Abarth and Lancia, part of the Stellantis group, strategic enhancement is essential, especially after such a complex period. “But Stellantis and those legendary Italian brands in the old country need it even more,” the journalist added.

Rutherford insists and bets on De Meo’s future as head of Stellantis “something I’ve never done before.”

Rutherford emphasizes how De Meo, on the strength of a highly successful career, can replicate at Stellantis the positive experience he had with Renault and Dacia. “Luca de Meo is a man who delivers on his promises, a guy with a track record in the automotive industry that few, if any, of his contemporaries can match.”

He continues: “arguably of the most productive, versatile and sought-after leader in the industry,” adding “he was, along with Renault, Alpine and Dacia models ‘the undisputed star of the Paris show,’ while insisting: ”The Stellantis group’s best-known French brands, Peugeot and Citroen, put up only token resistance.”

And the journalist believes in De Meo so much that he decided to turn to a bookie to formalize his bet, “something I’ve never done before,” he explains, “I’m betting that Luca de Meo will succeed Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who is now in trouble that he’s just bid farewell by 2026. Or sooner, I suspect,” Rutherford ended.