Stellantis not buying, Elkann closes doors on mergers

Stellantis has definitely announced publicly that there is no merger of any kind in sight. Confirming everything, it was Chairman John Elkann, during one of his many interviews. Specifically, it was an episode in which Elkann released the news to AFP on the sidelines of the Paris Auto Show. According to the Reuters source, on Monday, October 14, the interview would have taken place during which President Elkann wanted to set the record straight, in order to avoid powering the Stellantis group in front of numerous speculations that would not help any reality at the moment.

Stellantis is not looking for mergers with other brands

The Stellantis Group, is not at all looking to implement mergers or to incorporate other companies. As confirmed by John Elkann, the automaker’s chairman, during an interview he gave to AFP. In particular, what was denied was the affair involving French competitor Renault. Carlos Tavares had also spoken on this matter on several occasions, trying to deny the rumors in this regard. Apparently, however, the news followed its own course, which is precisely why Elkann wanted to definitively close the matter.

Elkann said that they are all very focused on their business model within the company. In fact, much thought is being given to the situation of the corporate shareholders, the board of directors, and also CEO Tavares, who as we know has already made his resignation official in 2026. Finally, work is being done on the management team, which has already undergone several changes, so there would be no room left to discuss new mergers. Elkann believes, on behalf of the Stellantis company, that it is already in possession of a fairly competitive size, without the need to put in place changes that are not useful at the moment.

Tavares and Stellantis reject China’s offers

These then were the words of Chairman John Elkann, who felt strongly about putting an end to an issue that is not currently relevant, precisely because it has no truthful background. Elkann as Chairman of Stellantis, and also as its major shareholder through the Agnelli family‘s major investment Exor (EXOR.AS), believes that at the moment there are much more delicate situations to be kept under control, such as the effects that the major corporate changes that were made official a few days ago will produce.

As anticipated, even CEO Tavares had spoken of the news of the merger with Renault as pure speculation about something unfounded. Although, we would like to point out that Stellantis has also not ruled out that if some of its brands prove to be unprofitable, they could be excluded from the corporate portfolio in the future. At the moment, however, things are proceeding as confirmed, which is that Stellantis will remain as it is. As evidence of this we also find the rejections on the part of Tavares in view of the various offers that have been received from Chinese competitors. The latter were executed just ahead of the Paris Auto Show, an event that is proving to be particularly intense for everyone, foremost precisely for the current CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares.