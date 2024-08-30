Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari-era memorabilia up for auction: bids open until September 4th

An online auction dedicated to Michael Schumacher memorabilia offers fans an opportunity to own historic pieces related to the legendary Formula 1 driver’s career. Organized by RM Sotheby’s, the sale will run until September 4 and has no reserve price. Among the most interesting items for sale is the helmet worn by Schumacher during the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix, estimated between 30,000 and 40,000 euros. This helmet, equipped with a certificate of authenticity and accompanied by its carrying bag, represents one of the most significant moments of his career.

Historic Michael Schumacher items up for auction: unique opportunity for fans

The lot also includes the OMP racing suit, also used during the same race in Hungary, valued between 20,000 and 25,000 euros. Another symbolic item is the empty Mumm champagne bottle, witness to unforgettable celebrations, accompanied by an autographed cap and estimated at 8,000 euros.

Among the most original lots, we also find a racing seat from the F399, custom-made and used in the 1999 season, available for a price between 3,000 and 5,000 euros. For fans looking for something more unusual, there’s a red quad autographed by Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, offered with a photo collage and estimated between 3,000 and 6,000 euros.

Additionally, there is a piece of bodywork from the F2004 car, signed by the champion, with a maximum value of 15,000 euros and represents an important part of Schumacher’s Formula 1 history. Finally, a custom Omega watch, made to commemorate Schumacher’s first victory with Ferrari in 1996, has an estimated price between 5,000 and 10,000 euros.

This auction represents an unmissable opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire historic memorabilia that tell the story of one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, as well as, presumably, to contribute to the difficult situation that the Schumacher family is experiencing and whose care for the multiple world champion is very expensive. With over 250 items for sale, the variety of memorabilia offers something for every type of fan, making the auction an event not to be missed.