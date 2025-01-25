Michael Schumacher’s 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS to be auctioned

A 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s specialists at their Paris sale on February 4th. What makes this example even more special is that it belonged to the legendary Michael Schumacher, an idol among Ferrari fans and holder, along with Lewis Hamilton, of the absolute record for F1 world championship titles, with seven world championships earned throughout his career.

The Kerpen driver could have extended this list if a tragic skiing accident hadn’t forced him to prematurely end his presence in the Circus, due to the serious consequences suffered. His connection with the Prancing Horse was so strong that, upon his arrival in Maranello, they gave him a special gift: the Ferrari F355 GTS now being offered by its current owner to potential buyers. There is no reserve price, but it doesn’t take much to understand that the final bid will be significantly higher than the model’s average market value.

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F355 GTS goes to auction

The car presents itself with an elegant Le Mans Blue paint finish, beautifully paired with cream leather interiors. Its condition is excellent, thanks to the extensive care it has received over time. The current owner, who has had it for about 20 years, has given this supercar very special, almost obsessive attention.

Several photos, appearing in various print publications, confirm Michael Schumacher‘s frequent use of the car, especially on the streets of Monaco. This adds value to the Ferrari F355 GTS being auctioned, which was initially delivered to Weber Management GmbH, owned by Mr. Willi, who managed the great German champion’s professional rise. A letter from the Cavallari Monaco Motors dealership confirms the former Formula 1 driver’s ownership of the vehicle.

Specifically, we’re talking about chassis number ZFFXR42B000105416, which was built in early 1996. Among its features is the removable hardtop painted in the same color as the bodywork. This choice was followed by other owners of the model as well. It appears that the car’s configuration was done by Michael Schumacher himself, who also chose the manual transmission. A choice oriented towards driving emotions.

The car was delivered to his manager Willi Weber‘s company on April 30, 1996, through Ferrari Deutschland GmbH in Wiesbaden. The first service was carried out by the German multiple champion at the aforementioned official dealership in Monaco. After some time, this Ferrari F355 GTS was purchased by Pierre Valentin from Mougins and then by Christopher Allen from Vallauris. In 2004, there was a new name on the registration, when the current owner purchased it at auction during that year’s Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

What drove him towards the purchase was the car’s connection to his motorsport idol and his love for the model and configuration specifications chosen by the German ace, which perfectly aligned with his personal taste. Among the car’s features is a special touch: behind the driver’s seat is Michael Schumacher‘s autograph. Even today, its mileage remains low, having accumulated just under 47,500 km from new.

The car obtained Ferrari Classiche certification in 2020, confirming that it retains its original chassis, transmission, and bodywork. The color combination is also original. The engine is no longer the original one, but another correct-type engine, as documented by Maranello’s certification body. The engine replacement occurred before the current owner’s purchase, who has treated the car with utmost care.

Under the rear hood of the Ferrari F355 GTS beats a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V8 engine with 5 valves per cylinder, capable of delivering a beautiful 380 horsepower at 8500 rpm, sonorously delivered to the pleasure of heart and spirit. In terms of performance, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h happens in 4.7 seconds and from 0 to 1000 meters in 23.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 295 km/h. The dry weight of just 1350 kilograms contributed to the Ferrari F355 GTS‘s handling. By virtue of its qualities and stylistic charm, the Prancing Horse sports car we’re discussing can be counted among the brand’s most fascinating 8-cylinder models.