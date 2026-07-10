Mercedes BEV deliveries rise 50% in Q2, but global volumes fall

In the second quarter of 2026, Mercedes sold 63,000 fully electric cars worldwide, marking a 50% increase compared with the same period in 2025 and confirming an acceleration that looks even stronger in Europe. Between April and June, electric deliveries in Europe reached 43,500 units, up 87%, bringing BEVs to 26% of the brand’s regional sales mix. In Germany, battery-electric registrations more than doubled and accounted for 24% of the national total.

Mercedes EVs grow, but China weighs on global results

The momentum comes mainly from recently introduced models, including the electric GLC, CLA, and GLB, which the Stuttgart-based manufacturer identifies as key drivers of this expansion phase. Across the full first half, Mercedes delivered 113,300 zero-emission cars globally, up 30% year on year. However, their share of the group’s 1,011,500 total deliveries still remained limited to 11.2%.

While electric volumes continue to rise, the overall picture still shows a 6% decline in aggregate deliveries, reflecting very different trends across regions. Europe confirmed itself as the strongest market, with 325,000 units and 5% growth, while North America also improved, with 180,900 registrations and a 15% increase. China, however, represented the weak point of the semester, with deliveries falling 28% to 210,200 units. Growing pressure from increasingly competitive local manufacturers in the electrified premium segment and a lineup renewal that has not yet fully taken effect in the Asian market weighed on the result.

This divergence between Europe and China makes the first half difficult to read in a single direction. The 25% increase in electric sales between the first and second quarters suggests that the trajectory is improving, but the contraction in overall volumes and the loss of ground in the world’s largest car market limit the optimism.

For the second half of the year, Mercedes is counting on the arrival of the new electric C-Class and the VLE. With these two models, the brand aims to expand its battery-electric coverage and rebalance growth that, so far, has remained concentrated almost entirely within Europe.