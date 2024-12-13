Maserati’s new chapter: Stellantis promises dedicated revival plan under new leadership

Every day there’s talk about Stellantis and its various brands, all engaged in seeking new opportunities and strategies after Carlos Tavares‘ resignation. In recent hours, attention has focused on Maserati, one of the brands facing the greatest difficulties, for which, according to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis’ Chief Operating Officer for Europe, “a dedicated and separate plan is needed.”

In 2024, Maserati could sell fewer than 10,000 units, before growing with relaunch plans

Maserati will not be neglected by Stellantis’ leadership, although, as the French manager explained, there is still much work to be done. In this regard, Imparato added that Santo Ficili, Maserati’s new CEO, is actively working on a strategic plan to relaunch the brand.

“Maserati deserves a dedicated plan,” Imparato stated. “The plan will come, but now is not the right time. We will discuss it later, but it will come as soon as possible.” The manager emphasized the importance of developing “something more structured and with significant impact” for the Trident brand. As expected, the responsibility for creating this new plan has been entrusted to Santo Ficili, who has been leading Maserati and Alfa Romeo for a few weeks.

The plan being designed will need to start from a difficult situation, with negative numbers forecast for 2024, where Maserati could sell fewer than 10,000 units. These numbers are a clear indicator of a deep crisis the Trident brand is going through, with some models now outdated and withdrawn from the market, while electric car sales fail to take off or are seriously delayed. An example of this is the new Maserati Quattroporte, originally planned for 2025, but which has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

For 2025, the only certainty seems to be the Maserati MC20 Folgore, a fully electric version of the sports coupe. However, there have been no official announcements or teasers yet that might offer details on how the model will present itself. Therefore, much uncertainty remains about what to expect. The previous plan, which included launching new versions of the Ghibli and Levante, seems to have been abandoned or at least suspended, as there is no more concrete news about these vehicles.