Maserati’s most expensive modern road model has prototype racing looks

At Ferrari, the spotlight went to a Daytona SP3 Tailor Made, which RM Sotheby’s sold for $26 million in a charity auction in Monterey. In the same setting, however, the record price among modern Maseratis went to a 2005 Maserati MC12. Closely related to the Ferrari Enzo, the Italian supercar found a buyer for a staggering $5.2 million during Broad Arrow’s prestigious California auction.

Maserati MC12 sells for $5.2 million at Monterey, setting new record

The car in question is part of the road-going series, limited to just 50 examples over a two-year production run. Its rarity and prestige fueled increasingly competitive bidding. While strong interest was expected ahead of time, few believed the final hammer price would climb so high. Still, a feverish bidding war was not entirely surprising.

The Maserati MC12 embodies extreme performance, engineering excellence, and the bold vision of the brand. Beneath its long rear hood sits a naturally aspirated 5,988 cc V12, the same engine found in the Ferrari Enzo. Here, however, output is slightly lower, rated at 630 horsepower at 7,500 rpm.

The example sold features the model’s classic livery, a striking blend of white and blue that highlights the car’s sculpted lines while paying tribute to the iconic Birdcage Type 61. It’s a perfect balance of modern allure and historical homage, executed with the distinctive flair of Italian design.

Beloved by enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, the Maserati MC12 Stradale stands as the pinnacle of the brand’s modern production cars. The Monterey auction result set a new benchmark, exceeding the previous record for the model by an impressive 37%. With that, it earned the crown as the most expensive modern Maserati ever sold.

The racing version of the MC12 also enjoyed a brilliant motorsport career, dominating FIA GT competitions between 2004 and 2010. It collected 14 titles (and 22 victories), including 2 Constructors’ Cups, 5 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Teams’ Championships, and 3 wins at the 24 Hours of Spa. This exceptional record only added to the desirability of the MC12 Stradale, cementing its status as a symbol of cutting-edge technology, timeless design, and benchmark performance.