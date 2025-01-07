Maserati’s historic factory produced only 22 cars per month throughout 2024: -79.1% in one year

Stellantis’ car production recorded a record drop in 2024, with production at its lowest level since 1956, when there were obviously far fewer cars circulating worldwide, starting with Italy. All Italian Stellantis plants recorded a sharp decline in production, but the most surprising is undoubtedly the Modena plant, where only the Maserati MC20 is produced. Well, during the recently ended year, only 260 Trident supercars were produced in total, averaging just under 22 cars per month.

Maserati, production also collapses at its headquarters in 2024

These numbers are worrying to say the least, considering that compared to 2023, the production decline was 79.1%. Maserati had produced 1,244 cars in 2023, while in 2022 there were 1,250, then 860 in 2021 and 160 in 2020, when the situation was compromised by the COVID pandemic. In 2019, 1,008 units were produced, 1,790 in 2018, and 3,733 in 2017, the last year before the brand’s sharp decline began.

The Modena plant was supposed to be the heart of the Italian “Motor valley,” as desired by the late Sergio Marchionne, but it ended up being only a shadow of itself. “We are very worried about Maserati,” said Ferdinando Uliano, leader of the FIM-CISL union, as reported by Autonews. “We expect a clear and detailed project for Maserati quickly.”

Stellantis’ head for Europe, Jean-Philippe Imparato, when presenting the company’s future plan for Italy, explained that “Maserati deserves an industrial plan,” without specifying what to expect starting from 2025.

There has been frequent talk about the MC24, successor to the MC20, but at this point it might become MC25, and there is no certainty about the model itself. We will see if more details emerge in the coming weeks, but certainly the future of the 840 employees working at the Modena plant appears more precarious than ever, even though Stellantis guarantees that no Italian plant will be closed.