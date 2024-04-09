Maserati unveils the debut date of a new electric car

Maserati has officially revealed the release date for a new electric car. The mystery vehicle is expected to be either the new GranCabrio Folgore, the electric version of the high-performance convertible, or the new MC20 Folgore. The official launch will take place next week, on April 15th.

Earlier this year, the Italian automaker unveiled the new generation of GranCabrio, the convertible version of the GranTurismo. Like the coupé model, the new GranCabrio will also be available in an electric version, called Folgore.

Maserati has announced the debut of a new electric car: will it be the GranCabrio Folgore or the MC20 Folgore?

In all probability, the automaker has officially confirmed the release date of the new GranCabrio Folgore, unless there are any surprises. Maserati has not revealed any technical details about the upcoming model, but we expect it to receive the same electric powertrain as the GranTurismo Folgore.

Specifically, we are talking about 3 electric motors that will together develop 762 horsepower and 1350 Nm of torque. In the case of the GranTurismo Folgore, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 2.7 seconds, and the maximum speed is 320 km/h. “The Trident is writing a new chapter,” the automaker wrote on social media.

We cannot exclude that it could be the MC20 Folgore, although the first hypothesis seems more probable. Maserati recently confirmed that the electric MC20 will go into production in 2025, so its imminent debut seems plausible. Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, had previously stated that “the electric MC20 will be the first fully electric super sports car.” We will see on April 15th which of these two electric cars from the Stellantis group’s luxury automaker will make its market debut.