Maserati unveils new models at the Canadian International Auto Show 2026

Maserati Americas has confirmed its participation in the 2026 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, one of the most important events in the North American automotive calendar. For the occasion, the Trident brand will display three models rich in technical and symbolic value, designed to represent the brand’s evolution across performance, luxury and innovation. Center stage will feature the Canadian debuts of the new GT2 Stradale and the Grecale Modena V6 SUV, alongside the GranCabrio Trofeo, an open-top interpretation of Maserati’s grand touring philosophy.

The Maserati stand will sit in the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and will welcome the public from the Media Preview Day on February 12, with full opening to visitors from February 13 to 22. The event serves as a strategic platform to strengthen the brand’s presence in North America and reinforce relationships with customers, dealers and local media.

One of the key highlights is the Grecale Modena V6, a variant developed specifically for the North American market. The model uses a recalibrated version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 with pre-chamber combustion technology derived from Formula 1. Output reaches 385 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque, managed by an on-demand all-wheel-drive system designed to ensure stability and driving dynamics even in harsh weather conditions. Alongside performance, the Grecale Modena V6 focuses on build quality, comfort and onboard technology and positions itself as one of the most balanced premium SUVs in its segment. Production takes place at the Maserati plant in Cassino.

The GranCabrio Trofeo represents Maserati’s vision of open-air grand touring. Under the hood works an enhanced version of the twin-turbo Nettuno V6 delivering 542 horsepower and 650 Nm. The four-seat layout, air suspension and refined chassis tuning combine strong performance with long-distance comfort while preserving the brand’s signature sporty identity.

The technological highlight of the display will be the GT2 Stradale, derived directly from the GT2 race car. Equipped with the most powerful version of the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6, it produces 631 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 324 km/h. The carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and dedicated aerodynamic package generate high downforce with low weight, while double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and recalibrated electronics deliver a driving setup clearly inspired by motorsport.