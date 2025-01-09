Maserati suspends launch of its electric supercar: EV sales disappoint

Maserati has suspended development of its eagerly awaited electric supercars. The Italian manufacturer’s plans for the MC20 Folgore and MC25 Folgore have been halted, as confirmed by labor union FIM CISL, casting a shadow over the brand’s electric future.

Maserati suspends the launch of new electric supercars due to poor sales of the Folgore range

The decision marks a dramatic shift from Maserati‘s original vision. The company had initially planned to follow the successful launch of its V6-powered MC20 with an all-electric variant, equipped with cutting-edge technology including an 800V architecture and triple electric motor setup, matching the specifications of its GranTurismo and GranCabrio electric models.

However, the Maserati electric lineup, including the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore models, has struggled to meet sales expectations. This performance reflects a wider industry challenge: while electric vehicles continue to gain mainstream acceptance, the high-performance segment remains firmly anchored to traditional combustion engines.

The situation appears particularly concerning given Maserati’s overall production figures, which have plummeted by 64% in 2024 compared to the previous year. As the company prepares to unveil what it describes as a “more structured and incisive” product strategy, industry observers are left wondering whether this represents a temporary pause or a more fundamental retreat from the electric supercar segment.

Specifically, the production has plummeted, with almost 18,000 fewer units manufactured compared to 2023. Jean Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer for the Enlarged Europe region at Stellantis, stated in recent weeks that the automotive group has a special plan for Maserati, but it will be unveiled in due time. Previously, the former Stellantis CEO had blamed marketing, stating that it should have been more like Ferrari‘s approach, appropriate for a luxury brand.