Maserati struggles continue as sales drop 50% and revenue slumps in first half of 2025

Maserati is going through one of the most delicate phases in its recent history. The Trident brand, emblem of sporting luxury within the Stellantis portfolio, is seeing sales and revenues collapse in almost all major markets. Data published today by the group shows that just 4,328 vehicles were registered in the ten most relevant global markets during the first half of 2025. This represents a sharp decline from the 6,324 units in the same period of 2024 and the 9,194 in 2023. In just two years, the brand’s global sales have more than halved, with a 32% drop compared to last year, following the -31% recorded in 2024.

Maserati in crisis: sales plummeting and revenues halved in H1 2025

The decline is widespread and affects most strategic areas. In the United States, Maserati’s primary market, the brand posted a heavy -37%. Italy recorded -30%, the United Kingdom -38%, and Switzerland a staggering -50%. Japan (-36%) and Australia (-25%) also showed sharp contractions. The only positive signals come from Germany (+12%) and France (+7%), but volumes remain minimal.

Economic difficulties compound the commercial challenges. Half-year revenue collapsed to €368 million, compared to €631 million in 2024 and over €1.3 billion in 2023. In two years, revenues have shrunk by 72%. Even more concerning is the operating result, with a loss of €139 million and a negative margin of 37%. For comparison, in 2022 Maserati was still a profitable brand, with an 8.7% margin and annual revenues close to €2.3 billion.

To date, Stellantis has not expressed any intention to divest the brand, but the numbers clearly indicate that a deep and structural relaunch is now inevitable. To reverse course, bold strategic choices will be needed, along with clear repositioning and new models capable of reigniting interest in the brand. The Trident has known golden moments, but the challenge now is to rebuild trust and regain its place in the global premium landscape.