Maserati St. Moritz Trofeo Edition: a Station Wagon ready to take on SUVs

Maserati St. Moritz Trofeo Edition is the name chosen by Angelo Berardino for his latest digital creation, recently shared on LinkedIn. It is a render of a hypothetical Maserati station wagon that, if it were ever to reach production, could make many luxury SUVs look almost ordinary. The concept brings renewed attention to a body style that has largely disappeared from manufacturers’ strategies, despite still enjoying strong appeal among true enthusiasts.

Berardino’s idea is compelling precisely because it goes against the current trend. A modern, elegant and high-performance Maserati wagon is something many fans openly say they would welcome, even though there are currently no concrete signs of such a model returning to the brand’s lineup. As a result, the St. Moritz Trofeo Edition works both as a tribute to Maserati’s heritage and DNA and as a provocation, inviting observers to imagine an alternative future for the Trident brand in a global market increasingly dominated by SUVs.

Maserati St. Moritz Trofeo Edition: the luxury wagon concept that challenges SUVs

In the designer’s vision, this Maserati takes the form of an all-road station wagon, conceived for exclusive yet versatile use. Luxury, sportiness and a readiness for more demanding environments are combined in a single vehicle. The Alpine inspiration and high-altitude references are no coincidence. Berardino imagines this model as a symbolic flagship, ideally suited to represent Italian excellence at a global event such as the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

From a technical standpoint, the concept highlights Maserati’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system and proportions that are sleek yet solid, striking a careful balance between elegance and dynamic presence. Under the hood, at least in the creator’s imagination, there could only be room for the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, one of the most iconic engines in Maserati’s current production. It perfectly embodies the Trofeo spirit, defined by strong character and high performance.

For now, however, the St. Moritz Trofeo Edition remains a digital dream. Yet it arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for Maserati, which is still waiting for details of the relaunch plan under new CEO Santo Ficili. His early statements point toward a renewed focus on quality, exclusivity and bespoke customization. What remains to be seen is whether this new direction could also leave room for bold ideas such as a luxury station wagon, or if the future of the Trident will continue to revolve almost entirely around SUVs and crossovers.