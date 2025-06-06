Maserati set to unveil new industrial plan soon

Maserati is preparing to unveil its new industrial plan, most likely by the end of June. According to rumors, the presentation will take place immediately after Antonio Filosa’s official entry as head of Stellantis, scheduled for June 23rd. This was confirmed by the Trident’s CEO himself, Santo Ficili, who previewed the strategic contents of the plan during the Motor Valley Fest in Modena, Italy.

Maserati’s new industrial plan expected by end of June

“We have clear ideas and hope to be ready soon,” declared Ficili, suggesting that the plan is now in an advanced phase. The project includes not only the introduction of new models, but also a revision of relationships with the sales and after-sales network, starting with official dealers. The goal is to relaunch the brand both commercially and operationally.

Ficili emphasized the anticipation for Antonio Filosa’s entry into office, appointed CEO of Stellantis for North America and destined to assume a key role in Maserati’s relaunch as well. “Antonio loves the Maserati brand and I’m sure that together we will achieve great results,” stated Ficili, also reaffirming the brand’s commitment to keeping the design, engineering, and production of all future models in Italy.

During the event, the CEO also addressed recent speculation about a possible sale of Maserati by Stellantis, fueled by the sharp drop in sales recorded in 2024. Ficili categorically denied the hypothesis, confirming the group’s intention to keep the brand within its portfolio and relaunch it with targeted investments.

The situation remains complex nonetheless. Last year’s negative performance and the new trade barriers imposed by the United States, one of Maserati’s main markets, are severely testing the brand’s resilience. To address this phase, Stellantis has tasked McKinsey with supporting Maserati (and also Alfa Romeo) in defining adaptive strategies to cope with new international scenarios.

A revision of Alfa Romeo’s industrial plan is also being defined, confirming that the two Italian brands will be at the center of Stellantis’ strategic agenda in the coming months.