Alfa Romeo and Maserati among Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s top priorities

Among the first dossiers that Antonio Filosa will tackle as soon as he officially assumes the role of Stellantis CEO on June 23rd, there will be two of the group’s brands: Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Both Italian automakers are experiencing a delicate phase and require quick decisions and a concrete relaunch strategy.

For Alfa Romeo, the spotlight is on the Cassino plant, where the new generation Stelvio was supposed to enter production in the coming months. However, delays in the model’s development have frozen operations, forcing the facility to remain in a stalemate situation. Production, which had already dropped 45% in 2024 (with just 26,850 units), suffered a further collapse in the first quarter of 2025, with only 4,655 cars assembled, down 45.5% compared to the same period the previous year.

The new Stelvio, expected on the STLA Large platform, may not enter production before autumn 2026, with significant consequences for employment and the plant’s competitiveness. A turnaround can only happen through decisive intervention by the new CEO.

Maserati is also in worrying conditions. 2024 recorded a sharp drop in sales, and prospects for the second half of the year are even more critical, due to the introduction of new US tariffs wanted by Donald Trump. A measure that directly affects the Italian brand, whose main market is precisely North America, from which about 40% of global sales come.

To address the new commercial scenario, Stellantis has tasked consulting firm McKinsey with analyzing short and medium-term impacts. Meanwhile, production of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models has been restarted at the Modena plant, but the transfer from Mirafiori appears more like a stopgap solution than part of a structured plan.

The future of Alfa Romeo and Maserati will therefore be a fundamental test for Filosa’s leadership. Both realities have enormous potential but require quick choices and strategic vision to regain global competitiveness. The coming weeks could be decisive in defining the new course of the two Italian brands within the Stellantis universe.