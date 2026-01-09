Maserati runs with the Olympic Flame to launch the Cristallo Edition

Maserati prefers to celebrate the spirit of the Olympic Games with the kind of effortless style only an Italian icon can pull off. The historic headquarters on Viale Ciro Menotti in Modena recently transformed into the stage for the 32nd leg of the national Olympic Flame relay. As the torch moved between Ferrara and Parma, the Trident decided that they needed a debut that screamed “luxury”.

Ten Maserati employees took on the role of torchbearers, carrying the flame through the factory departments. To mark the occasion, the brand pulled the silk off the new Maserati Grecale Cristallo Special Edition.

Inspired by Mount Cristallo in the Dolomites, this special series is a rolling reminder that Alpine elegance looks remarkably good on an SUV. The first ten units, based on the Modena trim, stood at attention as the flame entered the production site for a ceremonial “kiss” between torches in front of the showroom.

What makes the Grecale Cristallo a collector’s dream? The aesthetic soul of the car is the Fuoriserie Azzurro Aureo paint, a color that starts with the brand’s classic blue and pivots toward glacial and golden hues thanks to a delicate mica finish. The look is anchored by massive 21-inch CRIO wheels and specific grille details. Inside, the cabin is draped in Premium Ice leather, ensuring you feel like you’re at a high-altitude resort even when you’re actually stuck in a Modena traffic jam.

Available for order starting today on the Modena, Trofeo, and the electric Folgore versions, the Cristallo series was described by COO Santo Ficili as a celebration of passion and inclusion. With an MC20 Cielo escorting the convoy and employees racing with the torch, Maserati made a convincing case that if “Italian Identity” were an Olympic event, the Trident would already have the gold medal.