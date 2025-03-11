Stellantis becomes Automotive Premium Partner of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games

A world event that Milano Cortina 2026 has chosen to collaborate with Stellantis for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, which with its Italian brands Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia and Maserati becomes the Automotive Premium Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games marked by inclusiveness, sustainability and the pursuit of excellence, values found in the DNA of each of the brands involved

The Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 and Stellantis today announced a collaboration agreement, whereby Stellantis, with its Italian brands, becomes Automotive Premium Partner of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Embracing the inspiration behind the event, the historic brands of the Italian automobile share and support the values of the Olympic Games: Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia and Maserati have chosen to commit to an exceptional effort to guarantee the fleet of cars necessary to ensure the organization and running of the sporting event, up to the start and throughout the duration of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

More than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries will compete for 195 medals in 16 Olympic disciplines and 6 Paralympic sports against the backdrop of the beautiful Italian territories, a great accessible and inclusive experience based on the pursuit of excellence and sustainability.

An unmissable opportunity then to reconnect the brands that have made automotive history with Italy and with the values of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are found in the DNA of each of the brands involved.

Stellantis, the partnership forged with the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026

With the partnership forged with the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, the Italian brands of the Stellantis group have thus decided to seize the opportunity to get involved in a project that embraces the whole of Italy, supporting the values of the Olympic Movement and the Paralympic Movement.

“With the partnership entered into with the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, Stellantis has decided to be part of a project that embraces the whole of Italy, supporting the values of sport and Olympism,” said Jean Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe “We are proud to put the skills and commitment of the people who work for our Italian brands at the service of an event of this magnitude, which will reaffirm worldwide the image of a country that seeks excellence thanks to the collaboration between the most important national realities, which share common values. It can be done, all together and in Italy, and we are proving it.”

Milano Cortina 2026 CEO Andrea Varnier: “We are proud of this partnership that guarantees indispensable solutions for the organization of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games: the service and representation cars will cover most of the internal travel. Stellantis’ Italian brands have contributed to the success of our country, making Italy competitive on an international scale. We recognize and appreciate Stellantis’ focus on technological innovation and Italian design, characteristics that perfectly match the spirit of our Games. The collaboration also confirms the interest of major companies to be part of a sporting event that will offer unprecedented visibility to Italy.”