The 2027 Maserati GranTurismo facelift is here: spot the difference

There is something deeply comforting about a traditional, almost invisible Italian facelift. Enter the Maserati GranTurismo MY2027. Thanks to a fresh batch of spy photos captured by the Gabetz Spy Unit and blasted across social media by Walter Vayr, we now have a first look at the Trident’s upcoming grand tourer evolution, sitting unceremoniously in a random parking lot.

The leaked images reveal a 2027 Maserati GranTurismo that remains fiercely, almost stubborn loyal to its current visual identity. The front end carefully maintains its trademark low, aggressive stance, anchored by slim headlights, an endlessly sweeping hood, and that gaping central grille that continues to give the car its theatrical personality.

However, if you look closely enough to risk a restraining order, you will notice a slightly redesigned front bumper featuring wider, more squared air intakes flanking the iconic Trident badge. The side profile remains a masterclass in classic Italian proportions, the cab-rearward silhouette, prominent hood, and flowing roofline are completely untouched, ensuring the car remains instantly recognizable. Around back, the rear remains compact and uncluttered, sporting slim taillights that privilege aristocratic restraint over modern digital excess.

Rumors suggest the cabin will receive the usual mid-cycle therapy. Minor updates to the dashboard, a refreshed center console, and just enough upgraded premium materials and tech to keep demanding premium buyers satisfied.

Underneath that gorgeous sheet metal, mechanical revolutions are completely absent for the gasoline-powered purists. The Modena variant will happily soldier on with its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, pushing out a thoroughly healthy 490 HP.

The real evolutionary question mark surrounds the battery-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Rather than chasing more of its already absurd 761 HP, Maserati is expected to focus on the boring but crucial stuff: squeezing out better efficiency, extending the driving range, and cutting down charging times. It’s a highly calculated step forward, proving that sometimes, the best way to survive a shifting market is to simply square off the bumper.