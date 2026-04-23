Maserati reveals the last MCXtrema in Tampa

Maserati has delivered the final MCXtrema to American collector and motorsport enthusiast Michael Moss, bringing the limited series to a close with chassis number 62. Maserati of Tampa unveiled the car on April 18 during a private event attended by a small group of clients, collectors, and journalists.

Maserati delivers the last MCXtrema and closes out the limited series

Moss followed the development of his car closely from start to finish, visiting Maserati’s facilities in Modena and Turin and working alongside the Maserati team and design chief Klaus Busse to define every detail. The result is a fully personalized example with a livery inspired by the Italian flag and a setup designed for extreme track use.

To save weight, Maserati completed the car without a passenger seat. It also includes telemetry, a rapid-refueling kit, race equipment, and an advanced tire-monitoring system capable of reading even surface tire temperature. One of the details that makes this example especially unique is Klaus Busse’s signature on the transmission-cooling intake, paired with an original hand-drawn sketch on the rear bodywork.

The Tampa event also gave Maserati the chance to display other expressions of the brand’s most performance-focused side, including the MC20 Leggenda, the MC20 Icona, and the GT2 Stradale, reinforcing the connection between the MCXtrema and Maserati’s Corse program.

From a technical standpoint, the MCXtrema uses the most extreme version of the Nettuno V6, producing 730 horsepower sent to the rear wheels through a racing sequential gearbox. The structure is built around a carbon-fiber monocoque with a dry weight of about 1,300 kilograms, while the aerodynamics and chassis were developed without any road-homologation constraints. Fully adjustable double-wishbone suspension and more than 200 hours of dynamic testing further confirm the radical nature of the project, which exists solely to deliver maximum performance on track.

The delivery of Moss’s car closes the MCXtrema production phase. For Maserati, attention now turns to the competition debut of one of the most extreme machines ever to come out of Modena.