Maserati celebrates 100 years by building a GT4 race car

Maserati turned up at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed with something genuinely shocking: a car that is actually meant to go racing, rather than just sit in a sleek showroom waiting for a corporate miracle. The Maserati Project GT4 is a serious track weapon with its crosshairs locked firmly on entering the GT4 grid by 2028.

Based on the heavy-ish but undeniably beautiful road-going GranTurismo, this track-only beast retains the standard car’s lightweight aluminum chassis architecture but strips away all the luxury fluff. The engineering team somehow managed to slash a whopping 400 kilograms, around 880 pounds, from the production model. That is a massive achievement, roughly equivalent to throwing away the entire luxury leather interior, the heavy soundproofing, and perhaps the accumulated anxiety of Stellantis accountants.

Under the heavily vented hood lies the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, packing Formula 1-derived pre-chamber combustion technology. In unrestricted racing configurations, this powerplant has already pumped out over 700 HP.

To turn a grand tourer into a proper track weapon, Maserati Corse ditched the comfortable all-wheel-drive system for a pure, tail-happy rear-wheel-drive setup. It features adjustable dampers, a suspension layout heavily derived from the hardcore Trofeo version, a bespoke aerodynamic kit with aggressive front splitters and dive planes, a full safety roll cage, a racing fuel cell, and an upgraded braking system with dedicated cooling ducts. Chief test driver and multi-time GT world champion Andrea Bertolini signed off on the development, meaning this machine will actually know how to attack a apex.

This project represents the next logical step in Vincent Biard’s methodical rebuilding of Maserati Corse, following the 2023 GT2 return and the track-only MCXtrema. Conveniently, it lands exactly on the Trident’s centenary. One hundred years of history includes the legendary MC12, which absolutely pulverized the GT1 championship in the early 2000s.

To remind us of those glory days, the Goodwood debut car wears a special livery featuring a massive Trident stretching from the roof to the tail, composed of 100 small blue symbols. Complete with a historic white front band and the signature blue and yellow colors of Modena, it is a beautiful, loud reminder of what Maserati can achieve.