Maserati plans a more luxurious Levante without chasing Ferrari or Lamborghini

Maserati is preparing to bring back the Levante and give the SUV an important role in the brand’s recovery after a difficult period marked by weak sales, product delays and disappointing financial results. The render shown here does not preview the official model. It comes from an independent digital artist and therefore offers no reliable indication of how the next-generation Levante will look.

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Next Maserati Levante to prioritize comfort, design and Italian craftsmanship

The new SUV has already entered development, although Maserati has not announced its launch date, technical specifications or production location. One possibility involves the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, where the Levante could join other premium models from the group, but the company has not confirmed that plan. Maserati is expected to reveal more about its long-term strategy later in 2026, potentially providing a clearer picture of its future product lineup and manufacturing plans.

Santo Ficili has indicated that Maserati will soon return to the segment previously occupied by the Levante while also explaining the direction the project should take. The brand does not necessarily want to build an extreme SUV developed only to deliver massive horsepower or compete directly with the Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus. Instead, Maserati intends to recover the qualities that have traditionally defined its grand touring cars.

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The previous Levante ended production in 2024 after gradually expanding its range to include high-performance versions powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with around 580 horsepower. Its successor could step away from the pursuit of maximum performance and focus on a different balance in which comfort, material quality, proportions and interior craftsmanship play a more important role.

Ficili has identified Italian craftsmanship, elegance and refined interiors as the territory where Maserati wants to rebuild its identity. The next Levante could therefore emerge as a luxury SUV designed to cover long distances quickly and comfortably without trying to become a supercar with additional ground clearance. Maserati’s latest official messaging also places Italian grand touring, design, elegance and craftsmanship at the center of the brand’s future direction.

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That approach could allow Maserati to position the Levante below Italy’s most exclusive performance SUVs, potentially reaching a wider group of buyers without abandoning the Trident’s premium image. However, pricing and powertrain options remain unknown, so any suggestion that the new Levante will become more attainable remains speculative until Maserati presents its official product and industrial plan.