Maserati offers discounts of up to 43% on its electric models in the U.S.

This is not an easy moment for Maserati, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. The brand’s battery-powered models have struggled far more than expected, and sales figures, particularly outside Europe, clearly reflect that. Early expectations of a rapid shift to electric mobility proved overly optimistic, and dealers now face growing inventories of expensive cars that attract limited demand.

The situation appears especially evident in the United States. To stimulate sales, several dealers have begun offering discounts of unprecedented size for the brand. In some cases, price cuts exceed 40 percent, with savings reaching up to $85,000 on models such as the GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore. Until recently, numbers like these would have seemed unthinkable for vehicles positioned at this level.

Maserati struggles with EV sales as discounts reach record levels in the U.S.

Maserati originally launched both electric sports cars with price tags close to $200,000, yet today dealers list them at significantly lower figures, often below $150,000. The Grecale Folgore has also seen steep discounts, with reductions exceeding $40,000 and, in some cases, undercutting the price of combustion-engine versions. These figures highlight how difficult it has become to convince the brand’s traditional customer base to embrace fully electric models.

This aggressive discounting goes well beyond the incentives seen in recent months, when price cuts typically ranged between 25 and 30 percent. Dealers now rely on heavy reductions to prevent cars from sitting unsold in showrooms, particularly in the U.S. market, where competition in the premium EV segment remains intense and dominated by well-established players.

Meanwhile, Maserati has begun to acknowledge the challenge and adjust its strategy. The brand no longer plans to rely exclusively on electric powertrains and will instead pursue a more balanced lineup that includes combustion and electrified options. The Nettuno V6, possibly in hybrid form, is set to return to a central role as Maserati works to reconnect with loyal customers who struggle to embrace fully electric models.

Attention now turns to Stellantis and its next moves. Although rumors of a potential sale of the brand have been denied, the need for a revised long-term strategy remains clear. The group now faces a crucial phase that will determine whether Maserati can regain momentum and strengthen its position in the premium segment or whether it will have to scale back its ambitions.