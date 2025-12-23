Maserati expands its presence in the US racing scene

Maserati’s racing heritage takes center stage once again in the United States. After its appearance in GT America powered by AWS at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last October, Maserati Corse announces another major step forward. The Maserati GT2 and MCXtrema are now officially eligible to compete in endurance races of the International GT Championship within the GTX category.

Maserati GT2 and MCXtrema enter the International GT Championship in 2026

With this move, Maserati once again confirms the strategic importance of the North American market for its motorsport activities. Starting with the 2026 season, Trident-branded race cars will take on some of the most iconic circuits in the United States, including Laguna Seca and the Circuit of the Americas. For the first time, the MCXtrema will also compete in an open endurance racing environment, ready to unleash the 740 horsepower of its engine derived from the iconic Nettuno V6, the ultimate expression of Maserati performance.

The International GT Championship is a North American endurance series that features some of the most significant GT cars on the global scene, competing on legendary circuits. The championship primarily targets amateur drivers, while also allowing selected professional drivers and coaches to take part. The field is divided into classes based on engine displacement. From 2026 onward, the official opening of the GTX category will allow Maserati race cars to line up on the starting grid.

The 2026 calendar will include ten events, with rounds at Sebring, Road Atlanta, Lime Rock, Mid-Ohio, Road America, Watkins Glen, VIR Virginia International Raceway, Laguna Seca, Barber Motorsports Park, and a season finale at the Circuit of the Americas. This lineup confirms a championship with strong technical appeal and high media visibility.

At the same time, the Maserati GT2 remains eligible for GT America powered by AWS, where it will continue to compete in multi-class sprint races reserved for Bronze-category drivers. The supercar that marked the Trident’s successful return to closed-wheel racing can now compete in more than twenty championships across five continents.

With this expanded racing commitment, the Maserati GT2 is preparing to become one of the key players of the 2026 season. The program offers teams and customer drivers a competitive package that combines performance, reliability, and a motorsport tradition that spans nearly a century.