Maserati unveils GT2 Stradale: the track-focused supercar debut at 2024 Monterey Car Week

Maserati unveiled its new supercar during the 2024 edition of Monterey Car Week. It’s the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the most exclusive model from the Italian brand. This vehicle, designed for track use and derived from the MC20, is characterized by a carbon fiber structure and body, a material that allows reducing the overall weight to just 1,365 kg. This result sets a new record for a supercar in its category.

Maserati GT2 Stradale makes its debut at Monterey Car Week 2024

The Trident car manufacturer, in creating the new Maserati GT2 Stradale, respected the original design of the closed-roof MC20 but put all their experience at the service of exceptional aerodynamics. Its rear spoiler, front spoiler, and large air intakes in the front bumper ensure ample aerodynamic load when the car reaches 280 km/h.

Blue emblems and brake calipers of the same color are details that make it recognizable, as well as the 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a central nut. The side air intakes of the Maserati GT2 Stradale have also been redesigned and enlarged to increase airflow by 16%, and the carbon fiber hood and both front and rear fenders feature three air intakes each to improve cooling.

The interior of the Maserati GT2 Stradale continues to emphasize the use of carbon fiber, present on the door sills, gear shift paddles, upper dashboard cover, and steering wheel spokes. The latter is decorated with blue and yellow accents, recalling the Italian origin with the tricolor flag positioned on the far right of the driver’s seat. All controls are arranged to be easily accessible to the driver, including the 10.25-inch central display. As standard, the car is equipped with a six-speaker audio system, but a more advanced 12-speaker option is available.

The seats of the Maserati GT2 Stradale are specifically designed for this model and made of double-shell carbon fiber with foam padding. Maserati offers two different sizes to accommodate drivers of various builds. The seats are manually adjustable, allowing for a lower driving position for better weight distribution. For those intending to use the car on the track, an option with a rear bar is available that allows mounting four-point racing harnesses. Alternatively, for those preferring a less extreme experience, Maserati offers sports seats with a less aggressive design.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale continues to have the powerful Nettuno engine, a V6 that now develops a maximum power of 640 HP, all transferred to the rear axle, with which it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 324 km/h.

Two additional packages are available, with the first offering Michelin semi-slick tires, updated calibrations of the electronic limited-slip differential, carbon-ceramic brakes, and new software for electronic stability control and anti-lock braking programs. If the standard Performance Pack isn’t enough, the Performance Plus adds four-point harnesses with a mounting bracket and a fire extinguisher. These packages unlock the GT2’s Corsa Evo driving mode, which provides four selectable levels of traction and stability intervention.

Maserati has placed great emphasis on the customization of the Maserati GT2 Stradale. Customers can choose between two Sonus Faber audio systems: one with six speakers and another with twelve. It’s possible to add additional carbon fiber details, for example on the door sills, although avoiding scratching them might be difficult with the scissor doors.

Maserati also offers its first matte carbon fiber finish and a new Digital Aurora Matte paint. Standard color options include Nero Essenza, Blu Infinito, Giallo Genio glossy, and Bianco Audace matte. The brake calipers can be painted in black, red, silver, yellow, or oxidized blue, while the wheels are only available in matte black. Through the Fuoriserie program, custom finishes in green, turquoise, black, gold, and blue are also offered.

Price and availability of the new supercar from Stellantis’ automotive company have yet to be announced, but a significant premium over the manufacturer’s suggested base price for the standard Maserati MC20 can be expected.