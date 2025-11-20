Maserati MC20: former Stig Ben Collins puts it to the test | Video

The Maserati MC20 may have disappeared from the price lists to make room for the new MCPura, but the Trident’s supercar is still making headlines. The reason is a recent YouTube video in which Ben Collins, the former “Stig” from Top Gear, gets behind the wheel of the Italian coupé for the very first time, delivering a test drive that enthusiasts won’t want to miss on the Dunsfold Aerodrome circuit.

Ben Collins tests the Maserati MC20: the former Stig pushes the Italian supercar to the limits

Collins, who had never driven the MC20 since its debut in 2020, immediately describes it as a “statement of intent” from Maserati. The car was created to reconnect the brand with its glorious sporting roots, focusing on a pure technical approach with a mid-engine layout, a carbon-fiber monocoque and zero electrification. Choices that pay off in terms of weight, and therefore driving dynamics.

The design, penned by Klaus Busse, blends Italian elegance with clean, restrained lines. No extreme aero appendages, just sculpted surfaces and balanced proportions, with dramatic touches like the vertically opening doors. The upper section is a refined styling exercise, while the lower half exposes the engineering beneath, a result of aerodynamic work that never compromised the harmony of the lines.

At the heart of the MC20 sits the 3.0-liter twin-turbo “Nettuno” V6, producing 630 hp: a power unit reminiscent of the MC12’s philosophy but with a more civil and usable character. Performance figures include 0–100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 8.8 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. The composite chassis co-developed with Dallara completes a package focused on pure, unfiltered driving pleasure.

The video showcases Collins’ raw impressions, tight corners, steering corrections and moments of mechanical exhilaration. Without giving too much away, the final verdict is worth discovering for yourself. One thing, however, is clear: even out of production, the Maserati MC20 remains a supercar that captivates at first sight, and on the very first lap.