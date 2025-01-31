Maserati Levante production halted but speculation continues for next new design

Maserati is going through a period of crisis, with production of electric vehicles suspended, for the time being, until February 2025, and a future therefore looking quite uncertain. The situation is difficult, and many are wondering what solutions the brand’s new CEO Santo Ficili will adopt. In this complex situation, designer Giorgi Tedoradze launches a possible vision, a new Maserati Levante, a luxury SUV that could be a turning point for the brand. It should also be remembered that Maserati is currently reducing its offerings by focusing on the MC20 sports car, the Grecale compact SUV, and the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Maserati Levante production halted, designer envisions it anyway

Production of the Maserati Levante, a popular luxury crossover SUV, has been discontinued. The new CEO, Santo Ficili, knows that relaunching the brand will be difficult, especially with no profits expected this year. Nevertheless, some, such as designer Giorgi Tedoradze, are hoping for a new Maserati Levante, believing it could contribute to a new chapter for Maserati in the SUV segment.

In his latest hypothetical design project, the designer envisions the new Maserati Levante, which we are unlikely to see before 2028, as a stylishly designed midsize SUV capable of competing in the executive CUV segment with models such as the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, Genesis GV80, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Lexus RX. However, the real threats to its aesthetics come from models such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne, which are distinguished by their sporty and dynamic styling.

Possible business strategies for Maserati

In order to compete effectively in the marketplace with a new Maserati Levante, the trident automaker could try to consider a price reduction, thus putting itself more in line with models that are already long performing more than satisfactorily in its target market, thereby increasing sales and maximizing profits. In its proposed design, the 2026 Levante maintains a sleek profile, with a grille inspired by an aggressive face and a sporty rear end, accentuated by twin exhaust tips on each side.

So we will see if indeed such a model will arrive in the future in the range of the Italian automaker and if this will be the style that will be chosen for the new sUV that will be key to the grand relaunch of the Italian automaker, which is certainly experiencing one of the most difficult moments in its long history.