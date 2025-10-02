Maserati isn’t being sold: what’s really happening

The market and international press never stop fueling gossip, and the latest concerns two of the most iconic Italian brands: Maserati and Alfa Romeo. Persistently, more regarding the former, which is undoubtedly experiencing a moment of authentic crisis, a darkness not seen in a long time, perhaps ever.

Stellantis denies rumors of Maserati and Alfa Romeo sale to UAE investors

According to rumors reported by some authoritative online portals, now discussed for days, the Stellantis giant would be exploring the possibility of selling Maserati and Alfa Romeo to investors based in the United Arab Emirates. But going beyond this rumor, there would truly be a cosmic void. Especially regarding the responses coming from the automotive group. The rumor, after all, as often happens in these cases, has already circled the world before finding confirmation.

As we’re reading more and more often, especially since the spring of this ill-fated 2025 for Stellantis, the news leaks, enthusiasts get fired up, experts begin to speculate, but in the end the company denies everything. Not surprisingly, a Stellantis spokesperson responded tersely: “Alfa Romeo and Maserati are not for sale.” No room for interpretation, no opening, the same line adopted already this summer. Yet, the rumors don’t subside.

Middle Eastern investors would be particularly attracted to Maserati, as already mentioned, in a truly dark moment, but Stellantis would even be playing the ‘all-inclusive package’ card, also including Alfa Romeo and the Cassino plant, where Giulia, Stelvio and Grecale are born.

Beyond fantasies, however, we must return to facts. And the scenario we can describe is not a pretty one. Sales are not smiling: Alfa Romeo recorded a 21% drop in the third quarter and even a -30% since the beginning of the year. Maserati, while not communicating official figures, doesn’t seem to be sailing in better waters, after a 2024 already marked by significant contractions.

Certainly, the journalistic idea or one actually leaked from management circles sounds like an alarm bell. An Arab-owned Maserati definitely makes people tremble. The bet, however, still entirely Italian, is around the corner. Perhaps in Europe, as happened with Lamborghini.