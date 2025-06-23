“Maserati is not for sale” Stellantis denies rumors of possible divestment

New rumors recently surfaced have been denied. Stellantis does not want to divest Maserati

Maserati‘s future continues to make waves, but Stellantis has once again put the rumors to rest. On June 20, 2025, new speculation about the possible sale of the Trident brand was categorically denied by the automotive group.

Already the previous week, the Reuters news agency had reported that Stellantis was considering several options for Maserati, including a sale. However, the company reiterated its position: ‘Maserati is not for sale’.

Reuters had also suggested that these discussions took place prior to the appointment of Antonio Filosa as Maserati’s new CEO. Filosa’s priority will be precisely to revive the company’s profitability, which has declined significantly due to past decisions and the crisis that has affected the entire automotive industry in recent times

As we were anticipating, recent rumors about a possible sale of Maserati by Stellantis have been categorically denied. Despite a challenging period for the Trident brand, the automaker has no plans to dispose of this iconic company.

In 2024, Maserati faced a significant decline in sales, with only 11,300 units marketed, a 50 percent drop from the previous year. This decline led to an adjusted operating loss of 260 million euros. No new model launches are currently planned, as the previous business plan was suspended by Stellantis last year.

However, a new plan for Maserati is on the way. Announced by Santo Ficili, head of the brand, in early June, this plan will be put in place as soon as Filosa assumes his new post. This indicates a future reorganization and a renewed strategy to revive the brand’s performance.

Regarding Maserati’s future, in recent weeks Stellantis engaged the consulting firm McKinsey to examine various strategic options. This move had intensified speculation about a potential detachment of the brand from the automotive group.

These speculations had then been joined by some rumors from China, originating from statements by the CEO of the Chery group, who had shown interest in acquiring the brand. Despite much speculation, Stellantis’ latest denial seems to indicate that the Trident automaker is set to remain part of the group, contrary to widespread speculation.